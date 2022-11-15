California’s Central Valley grows a large portion of America’s food – and that requires a huge amount of water. But the region is experiencing a drought and drying up the surface water that farms rely on. So farms are now pumping water from underground. There’s a problem, though: it’s drying up the wells in vulnerable communities that have long relied on underground water.

