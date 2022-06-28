Today California has out-of-control wildfires, but for centuries Indigenous tribes tended the land with fire. One North Fork Mono leader is on a journey to bring back and legalize controlled burns for cultural purposes.
This video was produced in partnership with PBS. Nexus Media News is an editorially independent, nonprofit news service covering climate change. Follow us @NexusMediaNews
Briana Flin
Video Editor/Producer
Briana Flin is a video editor and producer for Nexus Media News, where she covers environmental justice and climate change.