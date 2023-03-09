In the mid-2000s, the United States unearthed a huge amount of methane – the main ingredient in natural gas. To ship it overseas, companies built factories to compact it into a liquid. But these facilities weren’t just built in industrial areas; they were also built near people’s homes.

In this video, four residents whose communities were sacrificed in these ventures share their stories. ‘I just love this place, and I want to share with my children, my grandchildren,’ said Gwen Jones of Freeport, Texas, where facilities have displaced entire neighborhoods. ‘For people to just want to take it, use it just for money reasons – to me, it’s not sufficient.’

Additional reporting and production by Jocelyn Tabancay Duffy.

This video is part of America’s Dirty Divide, a series examining the country’s vast environmental inequalities and how climate change will make things worse, and was made possible by a grant from the Open Society Foundations. Nexus Media News is an editorially independent, nonprofit news service covering climate change. Follow us @NexusMediaNews.