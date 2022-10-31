More than 100 people are dead and dozens more are missing in the Philippines following Tropic Storm Nalgae, the worst of the more than 20 storms that have hit the country this year. That death toll could rise substantially, however, as officials say many of those still missing in the hard-hit Maguindanao region where mudslides and flash floods buried and swept away entire families — leaving no one even to alert authorities if anyone is missing. Landslide deaths in Kusiong, and potentially elsewhere, were exacerbated when people fled to higher ground, believing the inundating water was caused by a tsunami only to be buried under mud and debris carried by a landslide. (Nalgae: AP, Washington Post $, Bloomberg $, Reuters, AFP via The Guardian, Today Show; Kusiong: AP, Minda News; Extreme precipitation increase)