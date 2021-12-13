Flash flooding has sucked dozens people into storm drains in recent years, killing most of them. Nearly half of those reported dead were children, but the total numbers are almost certainly higher because of reporting deficiencies ProPublica reports. As climate change, primarily caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, makes extreme rainfall and flooding more frequent, the dangers posed by open underground storm drains will only grow. “It’s a hidden danger in nearly every community,” Ken MacKenzie, head of Denver’s Mile High Flood District, told ProPublica. “And yes, it might cost a couple thousand dollars. But it’s worth it to not kill someone’s child in a culvert.” (ProPublica; Climate Signals background: Extreme precipitation increase, Floods)