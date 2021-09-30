Wildlife officials declared 23 species extinct, Wednesday, and warned climate change could make future extinctions more common. All 23 were listed as endangered species in the 1960s, and the decision more than triples the number of species removed from the list due to extinction since the Endangered Species Act was enacted almost 50 years ago. Also Wednesday, the Interior Department announced it was finalizing the revocation of a Trump-era rule that allowed polluting industries to kill migratory birds as long as they didn’t do it on purpose. (Extinct species: AP, Washington Post $, E&E News, CBS, New York Times $, Earther, Axios, Reuters; Migratory bird rule: E&E News, Politico Pro $, Wall Street Journal $, Washington Post $)