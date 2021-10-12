Momentum to cut methane pollution is growing as more than 30 countries have signed onto a global pledge to curb methane pollution just a few weeks before COP26. As the second most prevalent greenhouse house, methane’s heat-trapping potency and short lifespan in the atmosphere makes it a clear target for reduction, as well as a necessary step to avoid further global warming. In addition to the U.S., eight other of the top 20 heaviest polluters have joined the pledge: the EU, Canada, Indonesia, Pakistan, Mexico, Nigeria, Argentina and Iraq. Together with this pledge, a coalition of philanthropic donors offered $220 million for methane reduction, the largest private contribution yet. (Pledge: Axios, Bloomberg $, The Hill, New York Times $, Politico Pro $, Reuters, Washington Post $; Philanthropy: AP; Methane: Grist)