Hurricane Agatha, the first Pacific hurricane of 2022, killed nine people in southern Mexico, and could spawn the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. Previous reports indicated 11 people died. The governor of Oaxaca urged residents to remain safe and vigilant of the ongoing danger posed by potential landslides and flooding. The remnants of Hurricane Agatha, over the eastern Yucatan Peninsula early this morning, are expected to concentrate into a consolidated area of low pressure and could dump heavy rain on western Cuba and South Florida. If the depression strengthens into a tropical storm, it would be the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which officially began Wednesday, and would be named Alex. (Agatha: Reuters; Earlier reports: AP, The Independent, CBS, Washington Examiner, BBC; Alex?: Washington Post $, NBC Miami, Tampa Bay Times, Yale Climate Connections, USA Today, CNN, Grist; Climate Signals background: Hurricanes)