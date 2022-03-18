The solar panels above an Indiana airport are working, even when it’s raining, Yale Climate Connections reports. Travelers flying in and out of the Evansville Regional Airport appreciate the shade from the solar panels in the summer and protection from rain as well. The installation also produces 1.3 MW of power, about half of the terminal building’s demand. “A lot of people traveling through our region are coming through the airport first. So the first experience they have at our airport is seeing a beautiful terminal and then ultimately a beautiful solar array,” Nate Hahn, the airport’s executive director, said. “And we think that shows a lot about where our community is at and where our community’s going.” (Yale Climate Connections)