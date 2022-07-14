The planned shuttering of Alaska’s largest coal-fired power plant and increased investment in renewable energy generation there reflects, and could accelerate the transition away from fossil fuel-ed electricity in the state, High Country News reports. Alaska, burdened by huge oil and gas operations, is also heavily impacted by climate change, which especially harms Indigenous communities. Coal has been the dominant fuel source of Alaska’s Interior since the Alaska Railroad completed a track through the region 99 years ago, but its share of the generation portfolio is falling as large-scale wind and farms, hydrokinetic power systems, and geothermal plants have secured funding or come online. “Every place is unique and site-specific,” Kodiak Island regulatory specialist Jennifer King told HCN. (High Country News)