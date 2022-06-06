In late May, Hurricane Agatha became the first named storm of the Pacific hurricane season, and killed nine people in southern Mexico. Its remnants then reformed, strengthening into the first named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season — Tropical Storm Alex — on Sunday after killing three people in Cuba and dumping heavy rain on South Florida. The storm poured as much as 15 inches of rain on parts of Miami at a rate of up to 2 to 3 inches per hour, causing flooding downtown as cars floated down streets turned into rivers. Forecasters expect Alex to bring Tropical Storm conditions to Bermuda today. (Tropical Storm Alex: Washington Post $, AP, Yale Climate Connections, Weather Channel; Cuba/Florida: AP, Yale Climate Connections, Washington Post $; Both: New York Times $, Miami Herald; Bermuda: AP; Climate Signals background: Hurricanes)