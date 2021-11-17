Driven by increasing temperatures and wildfires supercharged by climate change, armadillos and trees are moving north and up to cooler and wetter climates. Armadillos, historically found in Texas and the Deep South, are migrating northward as the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels heats global temperatures and allows the official small mammal of Texas to now reach as far north as Iowa. (In case you’re wondering, armadillos can cross rivers by holding their breath for up to six minutes and either walking on the river bottom or by inflating their intestines and floating across.)

Out West, the changing climate is forcing tree populations toward cooler and wetter areas, a study published in Nature Communications found. Researchers found the shifts toward higher, cooler altitudes were accelerated in Douglas fir and canyon live oak in areas burned by wildfires. (Armadillos: The Guardian, Yale Environment 360; Trees: The Hill, Yahoo, Earth.com, ScienceAlert, Science Times; Climate Signals background: Habitat shift or decline, Drought, Wildfires)