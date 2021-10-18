The Sierra Club demanded Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) end his block on the quick confirmation of Shalanda Baker to serve as the assistant secretary for the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity in the Department of Energy, E&E reports. Baker, a Black woman, already serves as a senior advisor at DOE helping to implement President Biden’s directive to direct 40% of climate investments to historically excluded communities. Lee, a white man, who has previously stated “the solution to climate change … is to fall in love, get married and have some kids,” previously accused Baker of “denigrating the very concept of the competitive markets.” Lee’s hold on Baker’s confirmation could necessitate lengthy parliamentary procedures even though her confirmation hearing generated little controversy. (E&E $)