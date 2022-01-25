The price of methane-based gas is set to double in Bangladesh, as the small, low-lying, and often climate-ravaged nation is left in the lurch by global politics and LNG markets. State-owned gas distributors in Bangladesh have proposed nearly doubling the cost of gas, The Business Standard reported. Bangladesh is responsible for a negligible amount of climate pollution and is one of the most vulnerable nations to the ravages of climate change. Concerns over European fuel shortages last fall drove up LNG demand (and US exports). Worries about global shortages led China to purchase more gas than it needed, so it sold LNG to Europe. All of this leaves smaller countries in Southeast Asia paying the price. (Bangladeshi prices: The Business Standard; Global LNG markets: Bloomberg $, Oil Price, Bloomberg $)