President Biden pledged to take “strong executive action” to address the climate crisis on Friday after coal millionaire Sen. Joe Manchin III joined the entire Republican party in opposing action on climate change. “I will not back down,” Biden promised, speaking from Saudi Arabia (after fist-bumping Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who ordered the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi).

Biden did not yet declare a national climate emergency, reinstate a ban on crude oil exports, or ban new drilling on federal lands, but these are the sorts of executive actions climate advocates on and off the Hill are calling for now that negotiations have failed. “Free at last. Let’s Roll. Do it all and start now,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) tweeted after news broke of Manchin’s decision not to support climate legislation. “With legislative climate options now closed, it’s now time for executive Beast Mode.” (AP, E&E News, The Guardian, Reuters, CNBC, The Hill, Bloomberg $, Reuters; Calls for executive action: Bloomberg $, Reuters)