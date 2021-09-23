In honor of Climate Week, late night comedians spent their Wednesday shows cracking wise about climate change, after years of largely ignoring the issue. Seven late night shows on five networks dedicated at least a portion of their airtime to the climate crisis.

CBS’ Stephen Colbert and TBS’ Samantha Bee, at least, seemed to recognize the tardiness of the action: ”I’m thrilled to participate in Climate Night, but maybe we should move it up a few days? Just because, you know, it’s urgent?” Bee said. Colbert added: “I’m proud to dedicate one entire night of my show to the climate, so I can say I wasn’t part of the problem, I was 1/365th of the solution.”

