The Biden administration launched a new effort to address the inequitable public health impacts of climate change on Monday. The Office of Climate Change and Health Equity will be housed within the Department of Health and Human Services. The $3 million initiative, which officials described as “small,” has three main goals: improving resilience to climate health impacts, reducing hospital emissions and improving their resiliency, and combining climate resilience with health equity. “It’s not just about the climate, it’s not just about our environment,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. “It’s about our health.” (New York Times $, Wall Street Journal $, The Hill, Politico, Reuters, AP)