President Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, 11 cabinet officials, and the president’s two top climate advisors will attend the upcoming COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The number of high-level and cabinet officials demonstrates the administration’s commitment to reengaging on climate change as an international partner. “In Glasgow, the United States will showcase President Biden’s whole-of-government approach to tackling the climate crisis,” a White House official told CNN. “They will demonstrate the strength of the entire US government working in lock-step to reduce emissions and achieve our international climate commitments — and that the countries who take decisive action on climate will reap the economic and jobs benefits of the clean energy future.” (CNN, The Hill, E&E News, CNBC)