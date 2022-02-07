The Biden administration announced on Friday that it will extend import tariffs on solar panels enacted under the previous administration for four years, but with two key exemptions. Biden doubled an annual import quota for solar cells, and also excluded bifacial solar panels (widely used in utility-scale projects) from the tariffs. In his statement, Biden appeared to acknowledge the tariffs could limit the expansion of solar energy production in the U.S. The presidential proclamation stated, “I have determined that an extension of this safeguard measure will provide greater economic and social benefits than costs.” Reaction from the U.S. industry was mixed, though the Chinese government quickly criticized the tariff extensions. (AP, E&E News, Reuters, The Hill, CNBC, Bloomberg $, Wall Street Journal $, FT $, New York Times $; Chinese reaction: Bloomberg $, Reuters; Mexican response: Reuters)