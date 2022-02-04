Board members from four major oil companies are refusing to testify before Congress, the House Oversight and Reform Committee said Thursday. The representatives from Exxon, Chevron, BP, and Shell had been called to testify as part of the committee’s investigation of those firms’ role in spreading climate disinformation — an investigation that draws clear comparisons to investigations of the tobacco industry’s misdeeds. “The Big Oil companies should consider the March [8] hearing their last chance to cooperate,” Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) said in a statement. “If their board members refuse to appear, they should expect further action from this Committee.” (Reuters, E&E News, Politico Pro $)