The CEOs of four major oil and gas companies and two trade associations will testify, under oath, before the House Oversight and Reform Subcommittee on Environment, its chair Rep. Ro Khanna told the Washington Post. Some of the firms and trade associations did not expressly confirm a representative would testify, however, and the subcommittee still holds the power to compel their testimony with subpoenas. The hearings — and the decades of disinformation they are investigating — mirror the decades of deception by the tobacco industry over the addictiveness of nicotine and the harms of smoking. (Washington Post $, E&E $, Bloomberg $, Truthout)