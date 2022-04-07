A bill introduced in both the House and Senate would use the Defense Production Act to invest $100 billion to revitalize clean energy in the U.S. The bill, sponsored by Reps. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Jason Crow (D-Colo.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) would also create a task force to work with environmental justice communities, manufacturers, unions, and scientists. Crow, a former Army Ranger, said his office has been in communication with the White House about the bill and noted, “The president last week showed his willingness to use the DPA for these efforts with the EV battery issue.” (Washington Post $, Truthout)