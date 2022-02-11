The Biden administration will distribute $5 billion to states to build out a nationwide EV charging network on the interstate system, it announced Thursday, and is seeking to ensure 40% of the benefits are felt by historically excluded communities. The funds come from the $7.5 billion allocated for EV charging in the bipartisan infrastructure law passed last November. The overall goal is to ensure consistent, readily-available charging that alleviates range anxiety and other consumer worries about switching from gasoline- and diesel-powered cars to EVs.
States will need to develop plans that meet DOE benchmarks for speed of charging, the chargers’ quantity and proximity to major roadways, and (with a few exceptions) no more than 50 miles between charging stations. The availability of charging stations is widely seen as a key part of increasing EV sales and meeting the administration’s goal of EVs accounting for 50% of new car sales by 2030. (Washington Post $, E&E News, Axios, Utility Dive, The Hill, Democracy Now, Politico Pro $, Protocol, Reuters)