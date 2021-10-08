While major American corporations that claim to support addressing the climate crisis back titanic lobbying campaigns to undermine potentially the biggest legislative opportunity to meaningfully address it in at least a decade, hot bisexuals are mounting their own campaign to push Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to support the bill, Teen Vogue reports. Sinema, the country’s first openly bisexual senator, inspired activists like Bets Ericksen, a member of the Sunrise Movement’s national organizing team, when she ran in 2018. Sinema’s obstinance on legislation like the Build Back Better Act, however, spurred Ericken and Sunrise to call out Sinema for using her identity for political gain, but “not actually standing up for the things that would make our lives better.”

The Sunrise organizing effort called on “girls, gays, and theys [to] cuff your jeans, grab your iced coffee, take your SSRI” and phonebank to “let Sinema know that representation isn’t colorful wigs and great eyeliner. Queers want it all – good jobs, investments in infrastructure, citizenship for all, and a chance to SURVIVE.”

“We’re not even talking about doing something totally out of the imagination here. This is literally the president’s agenda, this is literally what Biden campaigned on,” Ericksen added. “It really makes me sad that a queer woman who is young is one of the people [in the way], especially when I think she’s deceiving the public about why she’s doing it, because she does get a lot of support from corporate donors. But most Arizonans are in favor [of] the stuff in these bills.” (Corporate duplicity: Grist; Legislative opportunity: Vox, Hot bisexuals: Teen Vogue)