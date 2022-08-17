Boston will seek to electrify all new buildings and major renovations as part of a 10-city pilot project a law signed last week, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Tuesday. Fossil fuel use in buildings accounts for more than one-third of the city’s climate pollution, the mayor’s office said. If it is selected as one of the 10 cities in the pilot, Boston would join New York City, Washington DC, and Seattle, along with a host of other cities across the country reducing gas use by electrifying their building stock. (Boston Globe $, AP, Bloomberg $, The Hill)