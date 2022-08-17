FERC is seeking additional information on the environmental justice impacts of the proposed Texas Brownsville LNG project, PoliticoPro reports. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff on Tuesday, sought information from the project’s developers on the neighborhoods around the proposed facility, including “racial, ethnic, and poverty statistics.” A federal appeals court rejected an earlier FERC approval of the Brownsville LNG project for failing to sufficiently consider the project’s climate impact or the impact of the project on a sufficiently large geographical area. The FERC staff’s request did not address the proposed project’s climate impact. (Politico Pro $)