The Business Roundtable is claiming to support the climate-friendly provisions of the Build Back Better Act while fighting to undermine the revenue provisions that fund them, Bloomberg reports. The trade group representing many of the country’s biggest corporations, including Apple, Bank of America, and ExxonMobil, says Democrats (every Republican opposes the bill) should separate the BBBA’s climate provisions from its revenue raisers and fund the climate provisions with new debt. Funding the bill with even more deficit spending could create significant obstacles from centrist House Democrats and West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, who has expressed concern about spending levels. Dynamics of which the Business Roundtable, which employed at least 98 lobbyists and spent more than $20 million on lobbying in the first three quarters of this year, is almost certainly aware. (Bloomberg $)