A Canadian government report found climate change “contributed substantially” to the catastrophic flooding across British Columbia set off by torrential rains from an atmospheric river last November. “The chance this kind of flood will happen has increased by 100 to 300 per cent due to human influence,” Xuebin Zhang, a senior research scientist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, told Canada’s National Observer. At least five people (and hundreds of thousands of livestock) were killed, 15,000 people stranded and evacuated, and one drained prairie became a lake again, in Canada’s most expensive extreme weather disaster in history. (National Observer, Canadian Press; Climate Signals background: Climate signals background: Flooding, Extreme precipitation increase, Wildfires)