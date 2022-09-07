The EPA on Monday denied a request from Cheniere Energy to exempt the LNG company from air pollution rules. Cheniere, the biggest exporter of liquified methane gas from the U.S., had sought exemptions from rules limiting carcinogenic formaldehyde pollution from its turbines. “Because it’s costly, Cheniere is asking for exemptions to EPA rules so they can continue to release cancer-causing pollutants into our communities — the same poor neighborhoods President (Joe) Biden has vowed to protect,” James Hiatt of the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, told the AP. (AP, Seeking Alpha, Reuters)