The catastrophic flooding that submerged one-third of Pakistan last year is driving an increase in the number of girls sold off as child brides there, Atmos reports. The increase, after child marriages had been declining in recent years, illustrates how patriarchal power structures impose disproportionate climate-related harms on women and girls and also mirrors increases in the number of child brides in other regions hit by the impacts of climate change. “We need to look at how these floods play into existing inequalities because they haven’t created brand-new experiences,” Reetika Subramanian, a journalist and researcher who runs the Climate Brides podcast project, told Atmos. “Rather, they’ve only escalated existing issues.” (Atmos)