Climate change is opening a new front in the War on Christmas. The massive heatwave that baked the Pacific Northwest this summer — which scientists said would have been “virtually impossible” without human-caused climate change — combined with the drought in the region severely damaged Christmas tree crops, Earther reports. Climate change, caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, is making droughts and heatwaves more frequent and severe. As much as 10% of mature trees in the PNW were damaged, and the ghost of the heatwave will haunt not just this holiday season, but Christmases future as well — 70% of seedlings planted this year were essentially cooked to death. (Earther; Climate Signals background: June 2021 PNW heatwave)