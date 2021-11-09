The largest delegation at COP26 represents the fossil fuel industry that profits from the climate crisis, according to an analysis from Global Witness. More than 500 lobbyists from over 100 fossil fuel companies are in Glasgow. There are more fossil fuel lobbyists at COP26 than there are delegates from Puerto Rico, Myanmar, Haiti, the Philippines, Mozambique, the Bahamas, Bangladesh and Pakistan — combined — and more than double the official Indigenous constituency. Meanwhile civil society groups have been largely excluded from the talks. Activists also sharply criticized a leaked decision text draft for failing to mention fossil fuels or the need to stop burning them. (Fossil fuel delegation: Washington Post $, BBC, CNN, Democracy Now, Gizmodo; Civil society exclusion: The Guardian; Draft text: The Hill)