U.S. climate envoy John Kerry met with his Chinese counterparts in an attempt to revive cooperation on climate action between the world’s two largest polluters as extreme heat sears wide swaths of the Northern Hemisphere — including all-time record-breaking heat in China. The meetings are expected to focus on methane and other non-carbon greenhouse gasses. Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua announced the country was drafting a methane pollution reduction plan in a surprise announcement last year at COP27 and American officials hope China will publicly release that plan prior to COP28 in December. (Kerry trip: Reuters, New York Times $, Wall Street Journal $, Washington Post $, Reuters, AP); Methane focus: Reuters; China’s hottest day ever: The Guardian; Northern Hemisphere heat: NBC, Democracy Now; Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwaves)