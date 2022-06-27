As European countries prepare for a complete shutdown of methane gas imports from Russia, some are turning back to coal to generate electricity, and in the mines below Ukraine, coal miners are risking their lives to extract it. The buildup of methane gas can lead to explosions even in normal conditions, while Russia’s bombing of civilian targets means miners could be left to die if an elevator shaft or ventilation system gets destroyed. European countries scrambling to secure fossil energy sources, including by burning more coal and importing more gas from the U.S., are undermining efforts to meet climate goals. (Coal miners: New York Times $, Wall Street Journal $, Reuters; Undermining climate goals: New York Times $, Wall Street Journal $; European fossil energy crisis: CNBC)