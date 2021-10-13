More than six weeks after Hurricane Ida made landfall on Southeast Louisiana, coffins are still strewn across the community of Ironton. Hurricane Ida’s storm surge left the multiple-ton vaults strewn around the town, “like they were cardboard boxes,” Rev. Haywood Johnson Jr. told the AP. The lingering coffins are a visceral illustration of the trauma and abandonment of small communities like Ironton after the massive storm. “Once you bury a relative, you expect that to be the permanent resting place,” Rev. Johnson lamented. (AP; Climate Signals background: 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, Storm surge increase)