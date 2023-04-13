When you paste this story into your backend, you will find a snippet of javascript at the bottom that looks like the code below. This is the tracking pixel. It is a commonly used tool that will allow us to measure the reach of our work. If you prefer to copy the tracking pixel separately, here it is:
<script type="application/javascript">
window.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', (event) => {
var img = document.createElement('img');
var src = 'https://www.google-analytics.com/collect?v=1';
src += '&tid=UA-172916447-1';
src += '&cid=1';
src += '&t=pageview';
src += '&dl=' + encodeURIComponent('https://nexusmedianews.com/top_story/compound-impacts-compound-california-threats/');
src += '&dt=' + encodeURIComponent('Compound Impacts Compound California Threats');
src += '&dr=' + encodeURIComponent(window.location.href);
img.src = src;
img.width = 1;
img.height = 1;
img.setAttribute('style', 'display: none;');
img.setAttribute('aria', 'hidden');
img.setAttribute('role', 'presentation');
img.alt = '';
document.body.appendChild(img);
});
</script>