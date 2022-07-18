A shortage of global copper supplies could impede the buildout of clean energy technologies, a new report from S&P global warns. Copper, an excellent conductor of electricity, is an integral component of everything from batteries to power grids. The majority of demand will continue to be from products unrelated to the energy transition, and more copper will be needed in the next 30 years than the world has used since 1900. This means “Substitution and recycling will not be enough to meet the demands of electric vehicles (EVs), power infrastructure, and renewable generation,” the report says. Copper mining also brings heavy environmental, and environmental justice impacts but the report says supply shortfalls are expected even with assumptions of “aggressive capacity utilization rates and all-time-high recycling rates.” (Gizmodo, Axios, Bloomberg $, Washington Post $, CNBC)