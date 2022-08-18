The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a lower court’s ruling barring the Biden administration from pausing oil and gas leasing on public lands and in federal waters. The court’s ruling, which did not address the merits of the case, comes about a week after a federal judge in Montana reinstated an Obama-era moratorium on federal lands coal lease sales. (Oil & gas: Washington Post $, E&E News, Reuters, Politico Pro $, The Hill; Coal: Washington Post $, AP, E&E $, The Hill, Bloomberg $, Reuters)