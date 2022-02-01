A ruptured Ecuadorian pipeline dumped heavy crude oil in a protected area in the country’s Amazon rainforest. The privately-owned pipeline operator OCP Ecuador said it stopped pumping crude oil through the broken pipeline, but Indigenous organizations like CONFENIAE said communities were already being affected, including the Kichwa community of Panduyaku in the province of Sucumbíos (via Google Translate). The pipeline break, caused by falling rock, is in the same location as a 2020 rupture that spilled more than 15,000 barrels of crude oil. (Reuters, NBC, Democracy Now, Deutsche Welle, Reuters, The Real News, GK.city (es), Al Jazeera, Vice; 2020 spill: Mongabay (es))