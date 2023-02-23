Cyclone Freddy slammed into Madagascar late Tuesday and was headed for Mozambique after leaving a wake of death and destruction across the island nation. At least five people have been confirmed dead and officials said more than 16,700 people were displaced by the storm. Freddy made landfall on the island north of Mananjary, the coastal town still devastated by last year’s Cyclone Batsirai, which killed more than 130 people. Freddy brought stronger wind, but less rain than that storm. Cyclone Freddy is expected to make landfall on the mainland on Friday. (Le Monde with AFP, AP, BBC, Reuters, The Guardian; Climate Signals background: Intense cyclone increase)