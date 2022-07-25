At least 282 people have died in Pakistan over the last five weeks as heavy rains and flooding continue to pummel the country. The country has already faced a prolonged extreme heatwave this year made 30x more likely because of climate change. It is also struggling to keep its lights on as fossil fuel geopolitics have pushed energy prices to prohibitive levels. In Iran, flash floods killed at least 21 in Fars province over the weekend. That province, and the nation overall, is suffering through a prolonged drought that has led to social unrest the government there has suppressed with violence. (Pakistan: AP, New York Times $; Iran: AP; Climate Signals background: Extreme precipitation increase, Drought)