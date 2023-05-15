Since Twitter was taken over by Elon Musk, climate scientists have faced a huge rise in abuse from climate deniers. “There’s been a massive change,” Mark Maslin, professor at University College London told The Guardian. “I get so much abuse and rude comments now.” The constant barrage of hate filled Tweets filled with false information has become mentally draining for those who are targeted by the denier community. “I got to the point where it was definitely affecting my mental health,” Dough McNeall at Exeter University added, “…there can be a real personal cost interacting over a long time with people who are abusing you.”

A survey of nearly 500 international climate scientists found that the more prominent the scientist, the more likely it is they would face abuse and online harassment as a result of their climate work. (The Guardian)