The federal government’s disaster relief fund is about to run out of money, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell warned late last week. Depleted by an onslaught of climate-fueled disasters and extreme weather — and not even accounting for the recent catastrophic flooding in the northeast — the Disaster Relief Fund will “will go into a deficit some time mid- to late August,” Criswell told the House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology. This will force the agency to pull funds from long-term recovery commitments. The fund is set to be replenished October 1, assuming Congress has approved a spending plan by then. “We can no longer speak of a ‘disaster season’ — we now face intensified natural disasters throughout the year, often in places that are not used to experiencing them,” Criswell said. (Axios, E&E $)