The Biden administration on Wednesday proposed the first-ever sale of offshore wind leases in the Gulf of Mexico, a significant step toward achieving its goal of building 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030. The proposed lease areas off the coasts of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Galveston, Texas make up nearly 200,000 acres. These areas have the potential to generate about 3.6 GW of electricity, according to the Department of the Interior, enough to power almost 1.3 million homes. In its announcement of the 60-day lease tract comment period, DOI is also seeking public comments on whether lease winners should be required to provide reporting on their interaction with Native tribes and other Gulf users, and whether they should be required to support worker training and domestic supply chain development. (AP, E&E $, Politico Pro $, Reuters, The Hill, CNBC, CNN, Power)