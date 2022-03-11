The White House is considering ramping up manufacturing of energy-efficient heat pumps to counter Russia’s fossil fuel-based leverage over European allies of the U.S., the Washington Post reports. The administration’s consideration of the idea comes as more than 200 environmental groups released a public letter calling on the Biden administration to use the Defense Production Act to boost deployment of clean energy and energy efficient technologies. Meanwhile, Reuters reports, an interagency review of ways to increase liquified methane gas exports to Europe has been shelved because it would undermine efforts to address climate change, including the reduction of U.S. fossil fuel extraction and consumption. (Washington Post $, Reuters)