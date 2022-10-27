Children in nearly 400 school districts in Washington, D.C., several tribal nations and U.S. territories, and all 50 states will soon be breathing less-polluted air on their way to and from school thanks to new school busses purchased with federal grants. Vice President Kamala Harris and EPA Administrator Michael Regan announced roughly $1 billion in grants on Wednesday for “clean” (mostly, but not exclusively) electric school buses. Nearly all school buses currently run on diesel, exposing children whose lungs are particularly susceptible to air pollution to exhaust fumes, likely the most polluted air they’ll breathe all day.“It doesn’t make sense to send our kids to school on buses that create brain-harming, lung-harming, cancer-causing, climate-harming pollution,″ Molly Rauch, public health policy director for Moms Clean Air Force, told the AP. “Our kids, our bus drivers and our communities deserve better.″ (AP, E&E $, The Hill)