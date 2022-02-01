The Biden administration announced Monday it will reinstate EPA regulations governing how benefits of air pollution reductions are calculated. The move undoes one effort by the previous administration to undermine environmental protections, and is a first step toward potentially tightening limits on mercury pollution from coal-fired power plants. Under the reinstated rule, the EPA could consider the collateral benefits (like reducing PM2.5 emissions) of a proposed regulation (reducing mercury pollution) when assessing its costs and benefits. (Washington Post $, E&E News, New York Times $)