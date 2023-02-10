Freeport LNG received FERC approval to begin loading ships at its export terminal shut down by a massive explosion last June, Reuters reports. Gas futures rose on the news, as they have on previous indications the export terminal accounting for about 20% of U.S. LNG Export capacity was nearing restarting operations, underlining the degree to which LNG exports are raising energy prices for American families and businesses. Analysts expect Freeport LNG will not return to full operating capacity until mid-March at the earliest. (Reuters)