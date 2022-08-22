Nearly eight million people face life-threatening hunger in Ethiopia as extreme drought ravages the region, the New Humanitarian reports. “We can’t call ourselves farmers anymore, because we are not farming,” Safumume Abdush, of Halo Busa, told The New Humanitarian. “Two months ago, we planted sorghum again. But without rain, we won’t harvest anything.”

Climate change, mainly caused by the extraction and combustion of fossil fuels, increases drought risk by way of a variety of mechanisms and Ethiopia’s is extreme. If forecasts are accurate and rains fail to fall in the coming months, it will be for an unprecedented fifth-straight year.

Beyond those at risk of death, the drought is upending lifeways and ripping families apart as more than 286,000 — mostly women and children as the men stay behind to care for thier dwindling livestock— have been forced to leave their homes and pastoral farming to live in makeshift camps outside urban areas where they will face heightened risks for sexual violence and exploitation. (The New Humanitarian)