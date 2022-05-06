The extreme heat scorching India and Pakistan is imperiling mango crops, the Gaon Connection reports. The deadly, months-long heatwave is also threatening wheat harvests in the region at a particularly crucial time for cereal crops as the Russian invasion of and atrocities in Ukraine have cut down grain production in that region. “The flowers dried on the branches and fell off in the loo (heatwave) before they could bear any fruits. The bad timing of the garam hawa (heatwave) ruined it all,” Jagdev Prasad, a mango grower in the northeastern Indian village of Pilakhna Rasidpur, said. (Gaon Connection; Wheat: The Atlantic; South Asian heatwave: Yale Climate Connections; Climate Signals background: Extreme heat and heatwaves)